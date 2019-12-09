East County Athlete of the Week: Jacob Jordan

Jacob Jordan is a senior forward/midfielder on the Lakewood Ranch High boys soccer team. He scored both goals in the Mustangs' 2-1 road win against Riverview High Dec. 5.

When did you start playing soccer?

I've been playing for seven years. It was five years ago, in eighth grade, when I started getting serious about it. I just realized I enjoyed it a lot and then strived to be the best player I could be.

What is the appeal to you?

It is a long, continuous game. There are not many stoppages. It lets you get into the rhythm of everything. It's a team-based game as well, so you get to rely on your teammates and work together.

What is your best skill?

My awareness. My ability to find spaces to pass the ball. I make good decisions.

What is your favorite memory?

Last year we went to the state semifinals which was pretty fun. I had never played in a game that big before. It was a cool feeling. (Lakewood Ranch lost 2-0 to state champion Lake Mary High.)

What has been your biggest challenge?

Just sticking with the sport no matter what. If I don't make a club team I want or something like that, I can't stop. I just persevere through it. That is how I have gotten to where I'm at now.

What is your favorite food?

I like chicken wings a lot. I like them hot, but not too hot. Generally, I like anything you can sink your teeth into like that.

What is your favorite TV show?

I love "Game of Thrones." The details in that show are amazing.

What is your dream vacation?

I want to go see Europe. I have been to London, but I would love to see more of that region.

Which superpower would you pick?

I want to control time. I could go back and do things differently or re-experience things in my life. That seems cool to me.

What is the best advice you have received?

Don't complain about things too much. Just follow your own path and worry about your own problems, the things you can control.

Finish this sentence: "Jacob Jordan is … "

… Quiet on the outside, but loud once you get to know him.