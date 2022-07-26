East County Athlete of the Week: Jack Hobson

Jack Hobson is a rising senior on The Out-of-Door Academy baseball team. Hobson announced his commitment to the University of South Carolina-Aiken on July 17. Hobson is committing as a utility infielder/outfielder.

When did you start playing baseball?

I started playing baseball around 6 years old. I started in coach pitch and worked my way up through travel ball and then to ODA.

What is the appeal to you?

I think getting guys together with a common goal and finding success is the best part of baseball and all sports. You work hard all fall in order to compete in the spring.

What is your best skill?

My ability to swing the bat. I know the time and place to use a power swing but overall I try to go gap-to-gap and get on base.

What has been your biggest challenge?

I think time management has been the biggest challenge in my high school career. Student athletes have such a busy schedule. You only have so much time for your social life and your sports life. I have learned to write a schedule every day and stick to it. I put it in the notes app on my phone and I don’t change it.

What is your favorite memory?

I’d say my favorite memory is hitting a three-run walk-off homer this year against Cardinal Mooney High at home. We beat our cross town rival and I hit it off one of my best friends (Bronson Sessa), which made it even better for me.

Why commit to USC-Aiken?

I think when I stepped on campus I immediately felt a family atmosphere. It felt like I was back at home even though I was a thousand miles away. The coaches there are people I’d like to play for.

What are your goals for next season?

I want my senior year to end with a bang. We are hoping to go back to states after getting there this year and winning it two years ago. I want to cap my career with another ring.

What is your favorite food?

I love going to Chipotle. I get a burrito with white rice, lettuce, steak, cheese and sour cream. It's a bit basic but it gets the job done.

What is your favorite TV show?

"Outer Banks."

What are your hobbies?

I like to fish and I also write workout plans for myself and my friends. That started during COVID. We couldn't go anywhere to work out so people came to my house. We started something like a personal gym and we kept it up after everything reopened.

What is your favorite subject?

I enjoy business classes. I plan in majoring in business so these classes are a stepping stone to reach that goal.

Which superpower would you pick?

I would want to fly. I could get places quicker and it would be cool to look down on everything from up there.

What is the best advice you have received?

Never give up. It is easy to get down on yourself sometimes when you are not playing well or not doing well in a class. You just have to keep fighting.

Finish this sentence: "Jack Hobson is … "

Energetic. I’m high energy at school and on the field. I always try to light up the room.