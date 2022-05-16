East County Athlete of the Week: Isaac Ashley

Isaac Ashley is a junior wide receiver on the Lakewood Ranch High football team. Ashley caught three touchdowns in the team's scrimmage May 13 and Head Coach Rashad West said Ashley has been impressive in spring practice. The Mustangs will play their spring game 7 p.m. May 19 at home against Osceola High.

When did you start playing football?

I have been playing since I was 7 years old. I loved watching football on TV and wanted to play it myself. I started out playing on the offensive line because I was a taller, bigger kid. Coming into high school, I was still tall but not as big anymore and I could run, so I wanted to try wide receiver. It worked out.

What is the appeal to you?

I love that it is a contact sport and I love that it creates a family. Having so many teammates that support each other is awesome.

What is your best skill?

My best skill is my ability to get yards after the catch. I am elusive and hard to bring down.

What have you been improving this offseason?

I have been working on my footwork and my route running. That's important for wide receivers. I need to get better at getting off of press coverage.

What is your favorite memory?

It has to be my first varsity touchdown catch. It came during my sophomore year in our playoff game against Manatee High. It was a 40-yard post that Cam (senior Cameron Madison) threw to me. We lost the game (51-14) but that was a crazy moment.

What are your goals for the fall season?

Personally I want to get 1,000 receiving yards. As a team, we want to make a deep playoff run and I think we will have the talent to do it.

What is your favorite food?

I love a Subway sandwich. I get a turkey sub with bacon and American cheese.

What is your favorite movie or TV show?

My favorite movie is "Superbad." You can't go wrong with that. My favorite show? I have been watching "Pretty Little Liars" with my girlfriend (Destiny Talbert) and it is pretty good.

What are your hobbies?

I mostly hang out with family and friends. I play basketball and run track when I am not playing football so sports take up a lot of my time.

Which super power would you pick?

Since I play football, I feel like I have to pick super speed. It would help a lot.

What is your favorite school subject?

My favorite subject is definitely math. I like that there is a concrete answer for everything. You are either right or wrong.

What is the best advice you have received?

It's not about the destination, it is about the journey. I know that has been passed around a lot but it is the advice I have connected to the most.

Finish this sentence: "Isaac Ashley is …"

Ecstatic. I always find something to be happy about.