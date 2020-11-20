East County Athlete of the Week: Ian Rodriguez

Ian Rodriguez is a sophomore on the Lakewood Ranch High boys basketball team. He led the Mustangs with 17 points Nov. 19 in the team's 69-49 home preseason win against Sumner High.

When did you start playing basketball?

I started playing basketball when I was 5. I just wanted to try something new. I loved it right away. I never played other sports, it was always basketball for me.

What is the appeal to you?

It's fun to ball with my teammates, my friends. It's all about the team.

What is your best skill?

My best skill is my dribbling. It messes up the defense so I can pass to my teammates. That has always been a skill of mine.

What is your favorite memory?

My eighth grade year playing at [Carlos E.] Haile Middle School, I had a game when I dropped 35 points. That's the most I have ever scored, so it stands out to me.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Last year I was on the varsity team for a few games but I didn't play much. Fighting through that lack of playing time was hard. It became a goal of mine to be a starter this season and play more. So far, so good.

What are your goals this season?

We just want to play hard every night and go as far as we can go. That's it.

What is your favorite food?

I love pepperoni pizza.

What is your favorite movie?

I love the whole 'Fast and Furious' franchise. They're fun.

Which superpower would you pick?

I want to run super fast like The Flash. I could travel places quickly and people wouldn't be able to see me go.

What is the best advice you have received?

Don't let yourself get stuck on a problem, in basketball or in life. Keep going until you solve it.

Finish this sentence: "Ian Rodriguez is … "

… Respectful.