East County Athlete of the Week: Grace Hogie

Grace Hogie is a senior catcher/outfielder on the Lakewood Ranch High softball team. Hogie went 3-3 with a home run and three RBIs March 11 in the Mustangs' 16-1 home win against Gulf Coast High.

When did you start playing softball?

I started playing softball when I was 7 years old. Well, I actually started in T-ball when I was 6. I moved up to softball after one year. My brothers (Christopher and Joshua Hogie) played baseball and it was "monkey see, monkey do." I wanted to be part of whatever they were doing.

What is the appeal to you?

I love the competitive nature of softball. I love that it is always evolving. One game is not going to be like the next. One at-bat is not going to be like the next. You always have to react and I am a reactive player. The challenge of that drew me to the game.

What is your best skill?

I have a quick twitch and I am athletic. That helps me hit for power.

What have you been working to improve?

I am always working to improve my arm strength and my strength in general. I try to go to the gym often. I do CrossFit. That is how I elevate my game.

What is your favorite memory?

My favorite memory is when I was going to my first softball practice ever. It was at the Lakewood Ranch Park fields and my family was with me. My parents don't play sports so they didn't know the layout of the fields or where anything was. We had to walk up to every single field to find the right one. Finally we yelled to someone and asked if it was the right field and he said yes. It was really funny.

What are your goals for this season?

A lot of people think we just want to do what we did last year (win the state championship) and play at the same level, but we have talked a lot about how that's not a good mindset. We do want to win states of course but we actually want to be better than we were last year. We have had another year's worth of experience. We want to be better defensively and offensively and we want to be more consistent.

What is your favorite food?

It is probably fruit in general. I don't know if I can pick one specific fruit.

What is your favorite TV show?

My favorite show is '3rd Rock from the Sun.'

What is your favorite subject?

My favorite subject is English. I like to write.

Which superpower would you pick?

I would want to read people's mind so I could know what they were thinking. Socially, that would be helpful.

What are your hobbies?

I am a bit of a bookworm. I like to read. My favorite book is 'Slaughterhouse-Five.' I also like to hang with my friends and go to the beach.

What is the best advice you have received?

Everyone is going through their own thing. Give people the benefit of the doubt and hear them through. You never know what is going on in their lives.

Finish this sentence: "Grace Hogie is …"

Positive. That's something I am actively working on being. My family preaches that and it is good to have a positive outlook.