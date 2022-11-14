 Skip to main content
Sports
East County Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 6 hours ago

East County Athlete of the Week: Esteban Benjoud

Share
The Braden River High freshman had four points in his first varsity game Nov. 8, helping the Pirates to a 6-0 win over Bayshore High.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Editor

Esteban Benjoud is a freshman on the Braden River High boys soccer team. Benjoud, a right wing, had two goals and four total points Nov. 8 in the Pirates' 6-0 home win over Bayshore High. 

When did you start playing soccer?

I started playing competitively six years ago, but I have been playing soccer in general since I was a baby, basically since I can remember. My dad (Omar Benjoud) played soccer. He's the one who got me into it. 

What is the appeal to you?

The feeling of scoring a goal or winning a game. It's pure excitement. It's great to do those things with your teammates. 

What is your best skill?

Shooting is my best skill. It always has been. I have a powerful shot and I have good instincts on where to place it. 

What have you been working to improve?

Probably dribbling. I need to work on my skills and moves in that area. They could be better. 

What is your favorite memory?

When I played U10 club soccer I played in the Bradenton Cup (at Premier Sports Campus). I scored on a header in the championship game and my team took the whole thing. A year later, the rules changed and you weren't allowed to use headers until U13, but it was legal at the time. It's a great memory. 

What are your goals for this season?

We want to win more games this year than they did last year (6-8-3). That's the main goal. 

What is your favorite food?

I love cheese quesadillas. 

What is your favorite movie?

I love all the Marvel movies. My favorite one is probably "Avengers: Endgame." 

What are your hobbies?

I like to play video games and go to the beach. Lately I have been playing Minecraft, Rocket League and Rainbow Six Siege. 

What is the best advice you have received?

Hard work always has a good outcome. It has been true for me so far. 

Finish this sentence: "Esteban Benjoud is … "

Chill. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports editor for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, Maryland. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement