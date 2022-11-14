East County Athlete of the Week: Esteban Benjoud

Esteban Benjoud is a freshman on the Braden River High boys soccer team. Benjoud, a right wing, had two goals and four total points Nov. 8 in the Pirates' 6-0 home win over Bayshore High.

When did you start playing soccer?

I started playing competitively six years ago, but I have been playing soccer in general since I was a baby, basically since I can remember. My dad (Omar Benjoud) played soccer. He's the one who got me into it.

What is the appeal to you?

The feeling of scoring a goal or winning a game. It's pure excitement. It's great to do those things with your teammates.

What is your best skill?

Shooting is my best skill. It always has been. I have a powerful shot and I have good instincts on where to place it.

What have you been working to improve?

Probably dribbling. I need to work on my skills and moves in that area. They could be better.

What is your favorite memory?

When I played U10 club soccer I played in the Bradenton Cup (at Premier Sports Campus). I scored on a header in the championship game and my team took the whole thing. A year later, the rules changed and you weren't allowed to use headers until U13, but it was legal at the time. It's a great memory.

What are your goals for this season?

We want to win more games this year than they did last year (6-8-3). That's the main goal.

What is your favorite food?

I love cheese quesadillas.

What is your favorite movie?

I love all the Marvel movies. My favorite one is probably "Avengers: Endgame."

What are your hobbies?

I like to play video games and go to the beach. Lately I have been playing Minecraft, Rocket League and Rainbow Six Siege.

What is the best advice you have received?

Hard work always has a good outcome. It has been true for me so far.

Finish this sentence: "Esteban Benjoud is … "

Chill.