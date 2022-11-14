East County Athlete of the Week: Esteban Benjoud

The Braden River High freshman had four points in his first varsity game Nov. 8, helping the Pirates to a 6-0 win over Bayshore High.
Esteban Benjoud is a freshman on the Braden River High boys soccer team. Benjoud, a right wing, had two goals and four total points Nov. 8 in the Pirates' 6-0 home win over Bayshore High.
When did you start playing soccer?
I started playing competitively six years ago, but I have been playing soccer in general since I was a baby, basically since I can remember. My dad (Omar Benjoud) played soccer. He's the one who got me into it.
What is the appeal to you?
The feeling of scoring a goal or winning a game. It's pure excitement. It's great to do those things with your teammates.
What is your best skill?
Shooting is my best skill. It always has been. I have a powerful shot and I have good instincts on where to place it.
What have you been working to improve?
Probably dribbling. I need to work on my skills and moves in that area. They could be better.
What is your favorite memory?
When I played U10 club soccer I played in the Bradenton Cup (at Premier Sports Campus). I scored on a header in the championship game and my team took the whole thing. A year later, the rules changed and you weren't allowed to use headers until U13, but it was legal at the time. It's a great memory.
What are your goals for this season?
We want to win more games this year than they did last year (6-8-3). That's the main goal.
What is your favorite food?
I love cheese quesadillas.
What is your favorite movie?
I love all the Marvel movies. My favorite one is probably "Avengers: Endgame."
What are your hobbies?
I like to play video games and go to the beach. Lately I have been playing Minecraft, Rocket League and Rainbow Six Siege.
What is the best advice you have received?
Hard work always has a good outcome. It has been true for me so far.
Finish this sentence: "Esteban Benjoud is … "
Chill.
