East County Athlete of the Week: Ciniya Moore

Ciniya Moore is a 5-foot-8 seventh-grade guard on The Out-of-Door Academy varsity girls basketball team. Moore scored a team-high 11 points in the Thunder's 44-19 win against Indian Rocks Christian on Jan. 10.

When did you start playing basketball?

Three years ago. I played at the Lakewood Ranch YMCA and also for a travel team, the Sarasota Queens. I played soccer before that, but I enjoyed basketball more and decided to take it more seriously.

What is the appeal to you?

You get to use so much skill in basketball. You can shoot over people, do moves on them, use your speed. You can do a variety of things to score.

What is your best skill?

My shooting. I shoot mostly 2-pointers, but I can make 3-pointers, too.

What is your favorite memory?

When I played at the YMCA, I would play basketball on carpet against the boys. It was hard to dribble, but it was a lot of fun.

What are your goals for the season?

I want to grow as a player and improve my work ethic. I need to make sure I give 110% every game.

What is your favorite food?

Shrimp. I love shrimp. No, wait. It's actually crawfish.

What is your favorite movie or TV show?

I think "Men of Honor" is my favorite movie, and "Full House" is my favorite show.

What is your biggest fear?

Falling off a tall building. I am not scared of heights, necessarily. I can do rollercoasters and stuff like that. But falling off a building is scary to me.

What is the best advice you have received?

Nothing is given to you. If you think that, other people out there will be working harder than you. You have to out-work them.

Finish this sentence: "Ciniya Moore is ... "

... Hard-working, funny, caring and outgoing. Sometimes.