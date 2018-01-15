East County Athlete of the Week: Chase Maasdorp

Chase Maasdorp is a boys basketball senior at The Out-of-Door Academy. The 6-foot guard from Mill Creek scored 25 points Jan. 11 in ODA's 62-56 road win against Community Christian Port Charlotte.

When did you start playing basketball?

When I was 3 years old. My dad (Dayne Maasdorp) loves the game, so it was always around me. My first word, actually, was "basketball."

What is the appeal of basketball to you?

People say it a lot, but it's an escape for me. Not that I have a stress-filled life, but it allows you to forget about school and everything else. It puts you in a different mindset.

What is your best skill?

Leadership. That's more important than shooting or dribbling. You can do anything as a team if you have good leaders, especially on young teams, and I try to be one.

What is your favorite memory?

Starting on varsity as an eighth grader. Coach (Marcus) Liberty took a chance on me and I'm grateful for that. My first game was on the road against Northside Christian, and that's who we play on my Senior Night as well (Jan. 30).

What is the biggest challenge you have overcome?

Not on this team, but in the past, there have been teammates who don't fully buy into the team. Guys will drop out (mentally) halfway through the year, and it's tough. I feel like I've done a better job of making sure that doesn't happen.

What goals do you have for the rest of the season?

I want this team to win a district championship. ODA hasn't done that (in boys basketball) since 2003-2004. We had a chance last year, against Sarasota Christian, and didn't get it done (losing 62-58).

Who is a basketball player you enjoy watching, and why?

Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets. I've watched him since I was little. I love how he can control a game without scoring a lot of points.

What is your favorite TV show?

It has to be a tie between How I Met Your Mother and That '70s Show.

What is your dream vacation?

Going to Australia and fishing for giant trevally, or GT. My girlfriend's (ODA senior Abby LaGasse) family does a lot of outdoors stuff. They got me hooked on fishing.

What is your favorite subject?

I want to be an engineer in the future, so I enjoy physics and math. I'm also currently taking an engineering class, if that counts as its own subject.

What is the best advice you have received?

My dad says to fight through adversity. I've learned that adversity comes in every aspect of life. You can't let it stop you. You can't sweat the small stuff, either. Stay even-keeled.

Finish this sentence: "Chase Maasdorp is ... "

... A leader. I've tried to be one my whole life. I want to steer people in the right direction.