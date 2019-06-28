East County Athlete of the Week: Camden Pope

Camden Pope, 12, is a pitcher/shortstop on Lakewood Ranch Little League's 11-12 All-Star baseball team. He had a two-run double in the sixth inning of Lakewood Ranch's 9-5 District 26 title game win against Buffalo Creek Little League on June 27 at Bradenton's GT Bray Park. Pope also threw five innings, allowing three runs.

How long have you been playing baseball?

I have played since I was 3. At the time, I thought it sounded fun so I tried it.

What is the appeal to you?

It's exciting when this kind of stuff happens (winning a district title), or when there are two outs in a big game, one out left to get. Everyone gets all hyper. It's pretty fun.

What is your best pitch?

My curveball. I have been practicing it for about a year. I also throw my fastball around 60 mph.

What is your favorite baseball memory?

When I hit my first home run. I was 10 and playing for my travel team, 5 Star National. (Pope now play for Diamonds Baseball.) It was a solo home run, but it felt great.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Not getting distracted when people are yelling at you when you are pitching. They can easily get into your head. This is a pretty mental game, so your head has to be into it.

What does this team have to do to keep winning?

Keep trying our best and keep having fun.

What is your favorite food?

I really like lobster.

What is your favorite movie?

I don't think I have one. I like all movies with excitement and adventure. Action movies.

What is your favorite subject?

Not math, for sure. Probably science. It's exciting because you get to do cool stuff and experiment all the time.

Which superpower would you pick?

Invisibility, so I could sneak up and scare people.

What is the best advice you have received?

Try your hardest and have fun.

Finish this sentence: "Camden Pope is ... "

... Awesome.