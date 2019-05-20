East County Athlete of the Week: Calvin Hedgepeth

Calvin Hedgepeth is a senior pitcher on the Braden River High baseball team. He pitched a shutout in the Pirates' 1-0 road district championship win against Lennard High on May 9 and pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on seven hits, in the team's 4-3 regional quarterfinal win against Mitchell High on May 15.

How long have you played baseball?

I have played for 14 years. My dad (Brian Hedgepeth) played and I felt like I wanted to play, too. It looked fun. I was only 3 at the time but it looked like something I wanted to do.

What is the appeal to you?

I like the team atmosphere. That is the best thing. For example, the past two games have been outrageous (in) how much fun they are. And it is one of the games where you have to have the whole team play well to win. I like that. It does not fall on one person.

What is your best pitch?

I have to go with my... I call it a "slurve." It's a combination slider and curveball. It is my "out pitch."

What is your favorite memory?

It is going to be top the past two years. Last year, I was the one who closed the game to win the district title and was on the bottom of the dog pile. This year, I threw a complete game and was on the bottom of the pile again. There is nothing better than that.

What has been your biggest challenge?

My freshman year, my season was ended halfway though because of an elbow injury — tendinitis. I could not touch a ball all summer. But I recovered and got myself back to where I am now.

What is your favorite movie?

I either have to go with the original "The Sandlot" or with "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."

What is your favorite subject?

Science. I like that it is all real. You can relate to it more than looking at a crazy math problem.

Which superpower would you pick?

Maybe to freeze time. Something to do with time. I want to see into the past, the things I cannot remember, and see the future. Stuff like that.

What is your dream vacation?

Going to Saint Martin because it has a beach and mountains. I am a fan of both of those.

What is the best advice you have received?

It's simple, just do not give up. Always believe in what you think you can do. Always work harder than the person next to you.

Finish this sentence: "Calvin Hedgepeth is ... "

... Always positive and loose. I am not too serious about everything (normally), but when the time comes to get serious, I get serious.