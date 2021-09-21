East County Athlete of the Week: Bryan Kearse

Bryan Kearse is a senior wide receiver at Braden River High. Kearse, who is called "B.K." by teammates and coaches, had eight catches for 82 yards and a touchdown Sept. 17 in the Pirates' 38-14 home win against Southeast High.

When did you start playing football?

I started when I was 9 years old. I was actually playing baseball at the time. I was at the batting cages one day and people started telling me I should try football, so I tried it. I guess I had an athletic swing.

What is the appeal of football to you?

I love the culture of football. I love the guys and how we come together to build something. When we win, there's just so much energy in the room. It feels like a family.

What is your best skill?

Personally, I love running routes. I consider myself a route runner. I'm the guy who will be there (open) to make a play when we need it. My favorite route is probably the shaker route, which is when you step inside and then back outside.

Which pro players do you like to watch?

I like (Dallas Cowboys wide receiver) CeeDee Lamb and all the routes he runs. I like (Denver Broncos wide receiver) Jerry Jeudy. I like how they make guys go the opposite direction.

What is your favorite memory?

It has to be last year against Palmetto High. They had beaten us twice the year before, and we don't like losing to Palmetto. Getting that win back last year (34-20) felt real good. It was the best energy I have ever been around.

What have you been working on lately?

Oh, everything. Even route running, I still have to work at it. I'm far from being the best at anything. I'm working hard on improving every part of my game.

What is your favorite food?

It has to be either shrimp or macaroni and cheese. One of the two.

What is your favorite TV show?

I love anime. I'm a big anime guy. I have (anime) stuff on my phone and around my room. My favorite is 'Naruto.'

What is your favorite school subject?

It used to be math but then math got a little hard (laughs). I would say English. I like to read. I like getting a good story. That is greatly influenced by my favorite teacher, Ms. (Shana) Moss.

What is the best advice you have received?

I'm a Christian, so for me, it's to not take credit for anything because all glory goes to God. When I do something, I know I don't have the power to do it on my own.

Finish this sentence: "Bryan Kearse is … "

… Loving. I don't hate anyone, even my worse enemy. I always want to see everyone do well. If I see somebody looking down, I'll go up to them even if I don't know them and try to get them to smile. I'm just that kid.