East County Athlete of the Week: Brunno Reus

Brunno Reus is a sophomore kicker/punter on the Braden River High football team. Reus made field goals of 21, 30 and 38 yards in the Pirates' 16-7 win over Southeast High Oct. 28. Reus has made all eight of his field goal attempts in 2022 and has recorded touchbacks on 27 of his 35 kickoffs. He also plays for the school's soccer team.

When did you start playing football?

I started as a freshman. I have played soccer all my life, so I have a strong leg. I was in gym class last year kicking a football around barefoot when the football coaches saw me and asked me to come out to practice. They thought I could be a good kicker. The first practice was rough with all the pads on, but I quickly got used to it.

What makes you a successful kicker?

When I was growing up, my family had a fence that was sharp. Whenever I would kick cheap, light balls around the backyard, they would hit the fence and flatten. My parents had to start buying me heavier balls to kick around so they wouldn't pop. I think that helped me develop my leg strength and it has carried into today, in both football and soccer.

What is your best skill as a kicker?

Consistency. I do the same thing every time. A 20-yard field goal is the same process as a 40-yard field goal.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Punting. I still have trouble with that sometimes. The key is to make sure the football is completely flat (horizontally) when you kick it. It's hard, but I am learning.

What are your goals for this season?

I want to finish the season with a perfect record on field goals. That is the main thing.

What is your favorite food?

I love feijoada. It is a Brazilian dish with beans and pork and you put rice on top of it. It is perfect.

What is your favorite movie?

I like the movie "Breakthrough." It is a movie about faith and I'm a Christian guy.

What are your hobbies?

I don't do much besides playing football and soccer. I'm dedicated to those sports. When I'm not in school, I am usually practicing one of those.

What is your favorite subject?

I like math. I like that it is just the numbers. You just do the calculations.

What is the best advice you have received?

It will always get better, even if you're in a pretty bad spot.

Finish this sentence: "Brunno Reus is …"

Dedicated. I'm hard-working. If I want to do something I'm going to go do it. And with some patience, I'm going to succeed. I'm not going to let anyone down.