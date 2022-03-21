East County Athlete of the Week: Aubrey Robbins

Aubrey Robbins is a sophomore midfielder on The Out-of-Door Academy girls lacrosse team. Robbins had a goal and an assist March 15 in the Thunder's 9-8 road win against Saint Stephen's Episcopal. Robbins leads the Thunder (8-0) with 26 goals.

When did you start playing lacrosse?

I have had a stick in my hand since I was in kindergarten. I have played almost all my life. I took a break in fourth and fifth grade because I wanted to see what soccer was like, but I came back in sixth grade and have played ever since.

What is the appeal to you?

I love the teamwork it takes. Being able to work with your teammates in order to win is a great feeling. Not all of the pressure is just on you. It's on everyone. You can bring each other up if you need it when things go bad. I mostly just want to help everyone win.

What is your best skill?

I would say my speed is my best skill. I have been told that by coaches. I actually ran cross country in middle school but I realized I was just doing it to stay in shape for lacrosse.

What have you been working to improve?

I have been trying to improve my left hand and learn how to play on my 'off' side. You can always improve your non-dominant hand in lacrosse. I want to be comfortable with my stick wherever I put it and increase my lacrosse IQ.

What is your favorite memory?

As far as high school lacrosse, it has to be beating Saint Stephen's last week. It's a rivalry game and this was our first time beating them since I have been part of the program here. It was an amazing feeling and it was a total team effort. I also know a lot of people on the Saint Stephen's team so it was fun beating them for that reason as well.

What has been the key to ODA's success this year?

I think the biggest key to our season has been our chemistry. We did not lose anyone from last year's team. Being able to build off of that completely has helped a lot. We have even better chemistry now. We know each other so well and that translates to the field.

How far can this team go?

I think we can go farther than the program ever has before, at least since I have been here, which is the regional semifinals. We all have total trust in our teammates. We trust each other to make the one extra pass we need or trust each other to make that shot we need. We trust that our defense is going to slide when we need it to slide and that the defender next to me is going to block that girl running in with the ball. That trust helps us win games.

What is your favorite food?

That's tough. It changes a lot. I will say fruits and berries. I eat a lot of strawberries and blueberries, that's my go-to snack.

What is your favorite TV show?

Recently I have been getting back into 'Criminal Minds,' but also 'Grey's Anatomy.' Pretty much any hot or trendy show I will watch. I enjoy most of them.

What is your favorite school subject?

It used to be math but this year I like chemistry a lot. We have been doing a lot of fun labs and getting to play with fire and chemicals.

Which superpower would you pick?

I would pick teleportation so I could go from place to place quickly.

What is the best advice you have received?

It is what it is. I am a person that can get down on myself after I mess up or have a bad game. I need to remember that I can't change it. It just is what it is. I need to move on and get over it and look forward to the future.

Finish this sentence: "Aubrey Robbins is …"

… Outgoing. A lot of people tell me I am a loud, outgoing person. I don't think they mean it in a bad way. (Laughs.) I just like to crack jokes when I am with my friends.