East County Athlete of the Week: Ariana Majano

Ariana Majano is a senior on the Lakewood Ranch High girls cross country team. Majano finished second (19:45.90) out of 124 runners at the Tri-County Championships, held Oct. 23 at North Port High. The Mustangs won the event as a team.

When did you start running?

I started running in the fourth grade, back when I lived in El Salvador. I lived near the capital (San Salvador). I was always intrigued by running. I tried other sports but I didn't enjoy them as much. When we moved here in 2014 I stopped running for a few years but I started again as a freshman at Lakewood Ranch.

What is the appeal to you?

I like pushing myself. Some people are naturally gifted runners and some people have to work at it. I think I'm somewhere in the middle. My times used to be average but they have improved with the more time I've dedicated to practicing. I like knowing that I can always be better than I am right now.

Do you prefer cross country or track and field?

I think I like track a little bit more. It's faster paced and you don't have to run as far. I prefer that all-out speed.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Realizing the energy I had to put into the sport. If you train for an hour a week you are not going to get better. You have to be dedicated. It also matters what you're eating and how you're preparing mentally. That stuff affects you.

What mental preparation do you do before a race?

I always remind myself that I'm doing this for fun. There's no money on the line or anything. That helps me relax. I try not to think about anything else. When I'm running I want all my other troubles taken away from me for a few minutes.

What are your personal goals?

My entire high school career, I wanted to finish under 20 minutes. I finally did that at the Tri-County Championships. Now I want to take it even lower. I don't have a specific time I want to hit. I just want it as low as I can get it.

What was your transition to the U.S. like?

It was tough at first. I had bilingual schooling in El Salvador so I know some English when I got here. It was still a challenge. I couldn't just speak Spanish if I forgot an English word. I was worried people would not understand me. It got better over time, though. I still speak some Spanish at home but it is not as strong as it used to be.

What is your favorite food?

That is a tough question. I love food from my home country, things like pupusas. I also love Asian food.

What is your favorite school subject?

Believe it or not, it's math. It's not my best subject but I like it more than I like reading things in English class.

What are your hobbies?

I like to paint and draw pictures when I have free time.

Which superpower would you pick?

I think about this all the time. I think I would pick time travel so I could go into the past and revisit my childhood (in El Salvador). I only remember small parts of it. I'd go into the future, too.

What is the best advice you have received?

To focus on myself. You can achieve anything you put your mind to doing. You don't have to limit yourself.

Finish this sentence: "Ariana Majano is …"

… Passionate. When I get into something, like running, I get very into it. I could talk about my passions for hours, especially with my sister (Sara Majano, a Lakewood Ranch sophomore).