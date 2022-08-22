East County Athlete of the Week: Andrea Dietz

Andrea Dietz is a 5-foot-11 senior on the Lakewood Ranch High volleyball team. Dietz, a University of North Florida commit, had 10 kills, five blocks and 16 digs Aug. 20 in the Mustangs' 3-0 home win over Wharton High.

When did you start playing volleyball?

I started when I was 9. I watched the Olympics on TV and thought volleyball looked so cool. I wanted to know what was up with that (sport).

What is the appeal to you?

I love my teammates. Playing on a team is a great way to get to know people and make friends. With volleyball in particular, it is a sport where you can always get better. I like being able to constantly improve. I also always have had a goal of playing a sport in college and volleyball gave me a great platform to do that.

What has been your focus this offseason?

For me, this offseason was all about the weight room. I needed to get stronger, both for this high school season and for when I go to college. The more strength you have, the harder you can hit and the better you will do.

What is your best skill?

I see the court well. When I'm hitting I can find open spots on the floor and when I'm on defense I can read where the other teams are going to aim. I don't have to dive for anything because I'm already in the right spot.

What is your favorite memory?

In 2019 I was playing club volleyball with Orlando-Tampa Volleyball Academy and we played a tournament in Atlanta. I got close with my teammates that season and that tournament in particular is when I felt my confidence as a player take off. Our team took third in the tournament and qualified for Junior Nationals in the process, so it was a memorable trip.

What are your goals for this season?

I just want to be a good leader and role model for the team. I've seen how past seniors have filled those roles for our teams and I want to follow in their footsteps.

What is your favorite TV show?

I like "Bridgerton" on Netflix a lot.

What is your favorite food?

I love Chick-Fil-A. I could seriously eat it every day.

What is your favorite school subject?

I like history the most — and P.E., if I can say that. But history I like because it's the class with the most storytelling. It's all facts. I find that interesting.

What is your planned major in college?

As of now I want to major in sports psychology and work with athletes who are struggling with their mental health.

What are your hobbies?

I like to work out and I like to go to the beach with my friends. Those are my two favorite activities outside of volleyball.

Which superpower would you pick?

I want to read people's minds. I want to know what people think about me.

What is the best advice you have received?

Be kind and encouraging. You never know what other people are going through. Confidence is something I struggle with myself at times, so I always try to lift others up.

Finish this sentence: "Andrea Dietz is …"

Hard-working.