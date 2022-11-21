East Bradenton bands compete in rainy Florida Marching Band Championships

It was easy for the Lakewood Ranch and Braden River high school bands to soak in the atmosphere at the Florida Marching Band Championships.

They were literally soaked.

A steady rain plagued the event at Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill on Nov. 20, but Lakewood Ranch persevered to finish fourth in the state in the Class 3A division while Braden River placed seventh out of the 16 teams.

Because of the rain, the finals were cancelled and the semifinal performances were used to determine the final placing.

“This will be incredibly memorable for these students,” said Cliff Dawson, the Braden River High band director. “You get these experiences in life that may or may not go your way, but just the things that surround that event never will allow you to forget it. This classifies as one of those days.”

RESULTS ARE IN Class 3A (16 bands competed outdoors) Lakewood Ranch High School: Fourth Braden River High School: Seventh Class 2A (12 bands competed outdoors in the preliminaries while six bands compete in the indoor finals) Parrish Community High School: Fourth

Dawson said it started raining the moment his band stepped off the bus.

Three of the 19 bands entered decided to perform indoors which made them ineligible for the regular awards.

Parrish Community High, competing in the 2A division, competed in a makeshift format. Parrish competed against five other bands outdoors in the preliminaries, while the other six bands of the 12-band division competed indoors. The event then took the top three bands from indoors and the top three outdoors and had those six teams compete in the finals that were held indoors. Parrish finished fourth overall.

Perseverance was key for all the East County bands.

“You never know what to expect going into the championships, and obviously this was a little bit different because they decided not to have finals,” said John Schindler, the director of Lakewood Ranch's band. “We are very happy with the result. I know we had a tough division, so to me, that makes that placement even better.”

Schindler said the rain amplified the Marching Mustangs' focus.

“We had to execute things well in the rain or else there would be issues with maybe sliding or falling on the field,” he said. “We have a big ramp prop in our show, and there was a fear of our kids maybe slipping on that and having issues with that. We did an amazing job in those conditions.”

Braden River initially tied for sixth place with Palm Beach Central High School but was moved to seventh because of tie-breaking criteria.

“The kids did incredible and that’s on top of the weather conditions,” Dawson said. “We did absolutely everything we could. I couldn’t be more proud.”

He said the end of the show always is his proudest moment because after finishing the first two acts, the students are tired and they have to work their hardest to push through the final act.

“Seeing them get to that point and still projecting and performing at a high level, that’s usually when I’m the happiest,” Dawson said. “You see those kids who struggled with certain spots in the show back during band camp, and they’re just making it work right there at the end.”

Both Braden River and Lakewood Ranch would have had the opportunity to advance to the finals and give another performance to raise, or lower, their placing.

Dawson said not having a finals round was disappointing.

“Braden River has always been a different band in the finals, and it would have been nice to see what we would have been like on the final run,” he said. “That part is a little sad.”

Schindler said Lakewood Ranch finished .4 of a point behind Jupiter High School, so the Mustangs could have easily moved up with a solid finals performance. Lakewood Ranch has never finished higher than third in a state event.

“I’m sad the kids didn't get the normal experience of having a semifinals and then having the finals, especially knowing we would have been in finals,” he said. “With the weather conditions, it was the best decision because when we did the award ceremony, the field was starting to flood. I don’t think there was any way they could have safely done an outdoor performance for the finals.”

Schindler said Lakewood Ranch received its highest score of the season at 88.8 points, beating the band’s score from its previous competition by nearly five points.

“I honestly thought it was our best performance of the year,” he said.

Kendall Carrier, the director of Parrish Community High's band, said it was the first time a band he directed had finished as high as fourth.

The Pride of Parrish Marching Band finished first in the outdoor preliminary competition for Class 2A.

"That was a goal of ours, to make the finals," Carrier said.

He said having to perform iindoors was disappointing.

"We've worked all year to march, and we weren't able to do that," he said. "There was no way to march outside though. The field was completely flooded by the time we were ready for finals."

The band performed indoors by marching in place.

It was the second state appearance for The Pride of Parrish Marching Band. The band received awards for Best Music, Best Visual and Best General Effect.

"When (the students) heard sixth place and it wasn't them, they were happy," Carrier said. "Then when they heard fifth place and it wasn't them, they were happy.When they said fourth, and it was them, they were content. They knew they had accomplished a lot."