Earth Day play

What can you do with three Frisbees, three toy cars, 41 shovels and a slew of other objects? If you're Longboat Key Turtle Watch volunteers Giana and Bridgette Clark, you make a turtle out of them.

The Clarks, a mother and daughter who do turtle patrol in the summer, have long been keeping and recording the trash they find on Longboat Key. But now, they're doing their best to make trash into treasure and sculpt the most turtle-shaped object they can, hopefully in time for Earth Day on April 22. So far, they've created the shell, the upper layer of which consists mostly of the shovels and rakes.

The Clarks are also making a fish out of all the bottle caps they've found on the beach, which they're mapping out on their garage floor.