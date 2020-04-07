Earl "The Pearl" Gordon dies at age 87

Earl Gordon, past president of Temple Beth Israel, died April 1. He was 87.

Friends confirmed he died of complications related to COVID-19. His wife, Elana, is also hospitalized with the virus but is in stable condition, they said.

Gordon had been a member of the temple since 2003 and served as president from 2010-2011. It was actually his third position as president of a temple, as he was president at Temple Beth El in Endicott, NY and Temple Concord in Binghamton, NY earlier in life. That experience was revered, especially by current temple president Murray Blueglass, for whom Gordon was a mentor. When folks at the temple “convinced” Blueglass to become their president, he reached out to his old friend.

“I said, ‘I need you to come out of retirement and help me,’ ” Blueglass recalled. “He laughed and said, ‘My wife will kill me.’ ”

Gordon and wife Elana were married for 51 years and served as marriage counselors together. Gordon taught a college class about second marriages, teaching from his experience as a divorcee and hers as a widow.

Natalie Kaufmann, a close friend of the couple, remembers how they were always there for her after her husband died. Gordon was Kaufmann’s tech-savvy friend, helping with her computer and smartphone whenever she needed it. The Gordons even accompanied her to the car dealership, serving as her backup squad to help her get a good deal on a safe car, a task that took over three hours.

“I relied on them to help me with that,” Kaufmann said. “He and his wife were always there for me.”

Gordon was known by his friends as “Earl the Pearl,” said Allan Goldfarb, and is described as a kind, modest and quiet man by people across the board. He always had a smile on his face, even when he wasn’t feeling his best or if he didn’t know someone well.

“He was a mensch in the classic way, someone who understands how to do good for the people and without question does it,” Blueglass said. “Earl did good for all the people all the time, quietly and effectively.”

Gordon was devoted to the temple and led the development of the Miniversity education program. He was trusted to be a part of decision-making for the temple, and his wisdom was much appreciated, Goldfarb said.

“He was welcomed at all board meetings and everybody respected his wise decisions,” Goldfarb said.

Gordon was co-chair of the selection committee that hired Rabbi Stephen Sniderman, who will always remember when he got the call.

“That was one of the most important turning points of my life,” Sniderman said. “He was the one that delivered the good news to me. He was the kind of friend every rabbi and every congregation wants to have.”