Dual-enrollment courses will be removed from high school campuses in July 2019

College level, dual-enrollment classes for Sarasota and Manatee county students will be conducted online or on the campuses of State College of Florida, beginning in July 2019, officials said Tuesday. The move removes such classes from high school campuses in the two counties.

In a news release from Sarasota County Schools, Superintendent Todd Bowden said: “This decision will negatively impact hundreds of students in our school districts who take accelerated coursework for high school graduation and need to compete academically for college.”

Cynthia Saunders, the superintendent of the School District of Manatee County, said in a statement she was similarly dismayed by the decision. "Transportation and technology issues can present barriers to our students being able to take these courses at SCF or online and that limits opportunity. We will seek alternative avenues in these areas.”

Students who are dual enrolled take college level courses at the same time they complete high school courses, earning college credit. Many students graduate from high school and receive a two-year degree simultaneously, which can save time along with tuition and living costs.

A spokesman for Manatee County schools said about 1,700 dual-enrollment seats are filled on high school campuses in his county.

SCF campuses are located in Bradenton, Venice and Lakewood Ranch.