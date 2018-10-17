 Skip to main content
Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018

Drunken Pumpkin

We might not have real fall weather, but sipping on this will help us pretend.
by: Columnist

Pumpkin spice and everything nice make this cocktail a craving not just for ghosts and goblins. Drunken Pumpkin is both a cocktail and dessert. Now that is certainly a treat.

 

Ingredients

  • 1.5 ounce bourbon
  • 1 ounce RumChata liqueur
  • 1 ounce pumpkin spice syrup
  • 4 ounce vanilla bean ice cream

 

Directions

  • Blend ingredients with ice in a blender.
  • Serve in desired glassware.
  • Top with whipped cream, caramel sauce and cinnamon.
The Author: Columnist

