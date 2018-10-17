We might not have real fall weather, but sipping on this will help us pretend.
Pumpkin spice and everything nice make this cocktail a craving not just for ghosts and goblins. Drunken Pumpkin is both a cocktail and dessert. Now that is certainly a treat.
Ingredients
- 1.5 ounce bourbon
- 1 ounce RumChata liqueur
- 1 ounce pumpkin spice syrup
- 4 ounce vanilla bean ice cream
Directions
- Blend ingredients with ice in a blender.
- Serve in desired glassware.
- Top with whipped cream, caramel sauce and cinnamon.