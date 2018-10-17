Pumpkin spice and everything nice make this cocktail a craving not just for ghosts and goblins. Drunken Pumpkin is both a cocktail and dessert. Now that is certainly a treat.

Ingredients

1.5 ounce bourbon

1 ounce RumChata liqueur

1 ounce pumpkin spice syrup

4 ounce vanilla bean ice cream

Directions