Driver's medical episode leads to crash into house

The driver of an SUV that crashed into a house in Sarasota County on Monday night experienced some kind of medical episode before leaving the road, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

Ryan W. Hawkins, 42, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment of a pre-existing medical condition, the FHP reported.

The crash took place around 7:15 p.m. at 2801 Tangelo Drive, near Webber Street.

According to FHP investigators, Hawkins was driving south on Tangelo, approaching the stop sign at the intersection with Webber Street. He experienced some kind of episode, and the Jeep Liberty ran across Webber and off the roadway to the southeast, crashing into a house, and coming to rest inside the home’s living room.

No one else was in the vehicle, and no one inside the home was injured.

The FHP reported alcohol was not a factor, and Hawkins received minor injuries.