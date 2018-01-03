Driver killed in Sarasota roundabout crash

A driver was killed in a one-car crash early Wednesday in a Sarasota roundabout, police reported.

Jacob Michael Brown, 26, of Sarasota, was not wearing a seatbelt when his 2012 Kia Sorento crashed into a tree in the center of the roundabout at Tuttle Avenue and Siesta Drive.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, Brown was heading north on Tuttle Avenue at 2:55 a.m. when he failed to negotiate the roundabout and hit a curb. The vehicle continued into the roundabout’s grassy median and hit a tree.

No one else was in the SUV and no other vehicles were involved.