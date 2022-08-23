Driver hurt when SUV crashes into Sarasota garage

A single-vehicle crash seriously damaged a structure, and a 64-year-old man was sent to the hospital.
A residential garage was seriously damaged and the driver of an SUV seriously injured in a crash Tuesday on Webber Street in Sarasota, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Investigating troopers of the FHP said in a report released Tuesday afternoon that a 64-year-old Sarasota man was taken to the hospital following the 1:25 p.m. crash in the 2200 block. The FHP reported that the Ford SUV left the road and crashed into the garage of an unoccupied home.
No one else was reported to be injured in the incident. The investigation remains underway.
