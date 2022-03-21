Driver cited after parking on Longboat Key beach

Longboat Key police cited last week an out-of-town visitor who drove an SUV on the beach at the end of North Shore Road.

Officers responded to an anonymous call on March 17 of a four-wheel drive vehicle parked beyond the pavement. When an officer arrived, he found a rented 2020 Jeep Wrangler about ¼ mile into the sand. The incident was reported to police at 6:59 p.m.

The driver, who carried a German passport and a Florida drivers’ license with a Bonita Springs address, told the officer he was not aware parking was prohibited on the beach and did not see signs to that effect.

The officer pointed out signs that say no vehicles are permitted on the beach and issued the driver a town parking citation.

The driver removed the vehicle from the beach without incident.