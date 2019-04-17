Drink This: Strawberry Ginger Sweet Tart

The fresh Florida Strawberries are bursting with sweet natural sugars this year. Blended with the right balance of ginger, I’ve found a perfect blend to serve as a brunch cocktail or while floating in the pool.

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces vodka

½ ounce strawberry shrub

½ ounce Cointreau

1 ounce fresh lime juice

1 bar spoon strawberry-ginger maceration

Ginger beer

Directions

In a mixing tin filled with ice, combine all ingredients except for the ginger beer and shake well. Pour cocktail into a tall glass and finish with ginger beer. Garnish with strawberry-ginger maceration and a lime peel.

Strawberry-ginger maceration: peel and slice an inch of ginger root and combine in a sealable container with cleaned diced ripe strawberries. Drizzle ½ cup of white sugar on top and let sit for an hour or two to allow to macerate.

— Matthew Serrano, bar chef at Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar