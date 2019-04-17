 Skip to main content
Eat and Drink
Arts and Entertainment Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019 3 hours ago

Drink This: Strawberry Ginger Sweet Tart

Share
Enjoy this refreshing drink and toast to the end of season.
by: Columnist Columnist

The fresh Florida Strawberries are bursting with sweet natural sugars this year. Blended with the right balance of ginger, I’ve found a perfect blend to serve as a brunch cocktail or while floating in the pool.

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ ounces vodka
  • ½ ounce strawberry shrub
  • ½ ounce Cointreau
  • 1 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1 bar spoon strawberry-ginger maceration
  • Ginger beer

Directions

In a mixing tin filled with ice, combine all ingredients except for the ginger beer and shake well. Pour cocktail into a tall glass and finish with ginger beer. Garnish with strawberry-ginger maceration and a lime peel.

Strawberry-ginger maceration: peel and slice an inch of ginger root and combine in a sealable container with cleaned diced ripe strawberries. Drizzle ½ cup of white sugar on top and let sit for an hour or two to allow to macerate.

 — Matthew Serrano, bar chef at Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar

The Author: Columnist

See All Articles by Columnist

Related Stories

Advertisement