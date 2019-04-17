Drink This: Strawberry Ginger Sweet Tart

Enjoy this refreshing drink and toast to the end of season.
The fresh Florida Strawberries are bursting with sweet natural sugars this year. Blended with the right balance of ginger, I’ve found a perfect blend to serve as a brunch cocktail or while floating in the pool.
Ingredients
- 1 ½ ounces vodka
- ½ ounce strawberry shrub
- ½ ounce Cointreau
- 1 ounce fresh lime juice
- 1 bar spoon strawberry-ginger maceration
- Ginger beer
Directions
In a mixing tin filled with ice, combine all ingredients except for the ginger beer and shake well. Pour cocktail into a tall glass and finish with ginger beer. Garnish with strawberry-ginger maceration and a lime peel.
Strawberry-ginger maceration: peel and slice an inch of ginger root and combine in a sealable container with cleaned diced ripe strawberries. Drizzle ½ cup of white sugar on top and let sit for an hour or two to allow to macerate.
— Matthew Serrano, bar chef at Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar