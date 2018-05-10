Drink This: Mother Knows Best

I wanted to create a cocktail to honor moms with the bright tropical flavors of pineapple, hazelnut and pistachio — all my mom’s favorites. Myschif is also made with hemp, so Mom will appreciate the healthy side. Sip and enjoy, whether you're at your pool or at our award-winning Mother’s Day brunch at The Table. Cheers to all moms.



Ingredients

1 ounce myschyf liquor

1 ounce hazelnut liquor

2 ounces pineapple juice

1 ounce cream of coconut

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain over fresh ice into Collins glass. Garnish with pistachio dust, almond dust, and toasted coconut. Enjoy!

— Matthew Serrano, bar Chef at the Table Creekside and Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar.