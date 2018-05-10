Drink This: Mother Knows Best

Toast to the most important women in our lives with a tropical cocktail this Mother's Day.
I wanted to create a cocktail to honor moms with the bright tropical flavors of pineapple, hazelnut and pistachio — all my mom’s favorites. Myschif is also made with hemp, so Mom will appreciate the healthy side. Sip and enjoy, whether you're at your pool or at our award-winning Mother’s Day brunch at The Table. Cheers to all moms.
Ingredients
- 1 ounce myschyf liquor
- 1 ounce hazelnut liquor
- 2 ounces pineapple juice
- 1 ounce cream of coconut
Directions
- Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice.
- Shake vigorously and strain over fresh ice into Collins glass.
- Garnish with pistachio dust, almond dust, and toasted coconut.
- Enjoy!
— Matthew Serrano, bar Chef at the Table Creekside and Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar.