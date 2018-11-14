Drink This: Frozen Blackberry Passionfruit Sangria

It's always the perfect time of year for a tropical drink in Florida.
Who says you have to put your blenders away at the start of the winter season? This is Southwest Florida! Sangria is a wonderful blend to share with our seasonal visitors when they want to chill by the pool.
Ingredients
- 2 ounces of house made sangria or pre-made sangria mix
- ½ ounce Lillet Blanc
- ½ ounce blackberry brandy
- ½ ounce passion fruit puree
- 1 ounce orange juice
- 1 scoop of ice
Directions
In a blender, combine all ingredients with ice and blend well. Once blended, pour into a tall glass and finish with a floater of blackberry brandy. Garnish with an orange slice.
— Matthew Serrano, bar chef at Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar