Arts and Entertainment Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 35 min ago

Drink This: Frozen Blackberry Passionfruit Sangria

It's always the perfect time of year for a tropical drink in Florida.
by: Columnist Columnist

Who says you have to put your blenders away at the start of the winter season? This is Southwest Florida! Sangria is a wonderful blend to share with our seasonal visitors when they want to chill by the pool.

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces of house made sangria or pre-made sangria mix
  •  ½ ounce Lillet Blanc
  •  ½ ounce blackberry brandy
  • ½ ounce passion fruit puree
  • 1 ounce orange juice
  • 1 scoop of ice

Directions

In a blender, combine all ingredients with ice and blend well. Once blended, pour into a tall glass and finish with a floater of blackberry brandy. Garnish with an orange slice.

— Matthew Serrano, bar chef at Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar

