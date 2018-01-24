Drink this: Cupid's Arrow

If you love chocolate covered strawberries you will love this Valentine’s cocktail. The strawberry infusion can be used with many cocktails but adding chocolate liquor is that added touch of cupid’s arrow. Too good to have just one day of the year - sip with your love and enjoy year round!

Cupid's Arrow

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces Vodka

3/4 ounces chocolate liquor

3/4 ounces house infused strawberry/rosemary simple syrup splash half and half (about 1 1/4 ounces)

Chocolate sauce, for drawing

Chocolate covered strawberry cordial

Directions

Add all ingredients and ice to a shaker tin, shake vigorously, and strain into a couple or martini glass. We used a fine strainer to get a more even, frothy top. Garnish by drawing different designs with room temperature chocolate sauce, Hershey's works great! We drew small circles in a spiral around the glass and used a small stir stick to make hearts.

Strawberry-Rosemary Simple Syrup

Boil 1 quart of water. Add in rosemary to taste and let steep for 5 minutes or more (the longer the more flavor comes out). Put back on heat and add 4 cups of sugar, and 16 ounces of strawberries, quartered and hulled. Bring to boil and simmer for about 10 minutes, strain out sediment and chill for a least 3 hours. Use leftovers to place on top of your favorite ice cream.



- Michael Cerroni is the Bar Chef and General Manager at the Table Creekside and Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar.