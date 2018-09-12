Drink This: Blueberry Mojito

This year’s blueberry crops were abundant and sweet. Whether from Maine’s summertime harvest or Southwest Florida’s winter blueberries, my kitchen and bar has been filled with these luscious, healthy berries. What could be more refreshing than a blueberry mojito, especially with a plate of fish tacos? The last of the summer berries will continue to add flavor in your cocktails leading into the next season’s crop of goodness. Cheers!

Ingredients

1 ½ ounce light rum

5 pieces of lime

8-12 mint leaves

1 ½ ounce blueberry-infused simple syrup

Lime wheel for garnish

Blueberry Simple Syrup

1 pint fresh blueberries (muddled)

2 cups water

2 cups sugar

1 whole vanilla bean, split

Pinch of sea salt

Directions

First make the simple syrup. Boil water, sugar and blueberries, mixing well while boiling. Boil until sugar dissolves. Reduce heat, simmer for 15 minutes. Add vanilla bean and salt. Stir until thick. Chill and strain. Then, muddle limes, mint and simple syrup vigorously. Add ice and rum. Shake well. Pour into a glass and top with soda.

— Matthew Serrano, bar chef at the Table Creekside and Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar