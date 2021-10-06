Dressed tastefully for Oktoberfest in Lakewood Ranch

Pierre Folliard and Linda Britt-Smith. Photo by Liz Ramos.

Dressed tastefully for Oktoberfest

Linda Britt-Smith, the Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living activities director, and resident Pierre Folliard were dressed in a dirndle (folk dress) and lederhosen vest, as they were ready to celebrate Oktoberfest Oct. 5.

Folliard and Britt-Smith joined other Cypress Springs residents for beer and pretzels while listening to an accordionist perform.

Some residents sang in German while tasting different beers.

All Friends Network taps support

Lakewood Ranch resident Trevor Kelliher spread awareness for

Trevor Kelliher. Photo by Scott Lockwood.

his All Friends Network at Truman's Tap and Grill Oct. 4.

Kelliher started the All Friends Network with a mission to help people of all ages with disabilities to find new friends and to build lifelong friendships. He said he already has 75 members in his network, with 80% of them residing in Florida.

"In school I had plenty of friends," Kelliher said. "However, outside of school I struggled connecting with friends. I thought I was the only one who was suffering, but I found out there are many others like me. That is why I created All Friends Network."