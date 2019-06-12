Dramatic dining comes to Lakewood Ranch area

Andrea Medred, the head of the Oasis Church Anchored Youth Fine Arts Academy, will take 20 of her members, ages 11-17, to the Assemblies of God National Fine Arts Festival July 30 in Orlando.

Their group will host a dinner theater performance June 21 at the Oasis Church in Lakewood Ranch. The teens will perform musical theater and contemporary Christian and pop music hits.

Dinner starts at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $15 and can be reserved at [email protected].