Dr. Robert Sherley Howell

1924-2018

Dr. Robert Sherley Howell died at his home in Lexington, KY on March 7, 2018. The son of Soby Weatherly Howell and Maudie Van Hoose Howell, he was born on February 12, 1924 in Frankfort, Ky. He graduated from Frankfort High School in 1941 and attended Vanderbilt University until joining the U.S. Navy in 1942. He served as an Ensign in the Pacific Theatre as a Landing Craft Officer and later as a Communication Officer on a Destroyer Escort (APD-57) in the Philippine Islands and at Okinawa.

After VJ Day, the USS Barber (APD-57) and her crew were the first to go ashore in Nagasaki (the second A bomb) and later Sasebo, Japan. After discharge, he returned home in May 1946 and graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1947. He married the love of his life, Anna Roberts Blanton, in February 1948. He later received his Medical Degree from the University of Louisville in 1952.

After his internship he practiced in Frankfort, KY as a family physician for four years. He returned to Louisville as a Pathology resident at the University of Louisville and Memorial Hospital - Sloan Kettering in New York, NY. The next 30 years were spent as Director of Laboratories at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY where he made many lasting friendships. He established KY’s first Organ Transplant Laboratory after studying at UCLA.

In 1983 he served as President of the medical staff of Jewish Hospital. He was named Physician of the Year by the University of Louisville in 1986. He received Jewish Hospital’s Maimonides Award in 1990. He also served on the clinical associate staff of the Pathology Department of the University of Louisville Medical School for 25 years, ending as a clinical Professor.

He served as President of the Jefferson County Medical Society (Greater Louisville Medical Society), 1976-1977, where he was instrumental in obtaining and restoring the Old Medical School. In 1983 he was elected and served as President of the Kentucky Medical Association.

He was also in the Episcopal Church and served on the board of the Louisville Church Home. He was also active in community affairs, serving as Chairman of the Louisville Area Chamber of Commerce and on the board of the Louisville Community Foundation. He was a member of The General Society of Colonial Wars.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Roberts Blanton Howell. He is survived by their children, Robert Sherley, Jr., James Blanton, and Alice Bacon “Lissy”; seven wonderful grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. His interests were sports, music, singing, arts and the restoration of historic properties.

Private services will be held at the Frankfort Cemetery, Frankfort, KY. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home- Main St. is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Frankfort, KY; Bluegrass Care Navigators, Lexington, KY; or All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, Longboat Key, FL.

SERVICE:

Private Services

Frankfort Cemetery, Frankfort KY

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Frankfort, KY; Bluegrass Care Navigators, Lexington, KY; or All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, Longboat Key, FL.

