Dr. Norman Pritchard

Christ Church of Longboat Key

We are blessed to have Dr. Pritchard delivering world class sermons at Christ Church of Longboat Key (CCLBK) and ministering selflessly to our growing congregation. Norman moved to LBK in December 2014 to become our pastor, where the congregation benefits immensely from his leadership, inspiration, and devotion.

Rising seamlessly to Coronavirus challenges, Norman has generously made the transition to live-streamed services, leading us virtually with grace and wisdom. Shared on YouTube, hundreds of weekly views attest to Norman’s effectiveness—live or online.

Inspiring, motivating, and with a touch of humor, Dr. Pritchard challenges us to practice Christianity in all facets of our lives. He also teaches virtual Sunday School, and conducts too-frequent memorial services. Church members can count on Norman for personal outreach, bringing peace and comfort whenever needed.

At least once a year, Dr. Pritchard can be seen handsomely wearing his kilt, Scottish jacket and accessories, leading Christ Church of Longboat Key’s annual Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans service, flanked by the spine-tingling sound of live bagpipes. His authentic telling of the Kirkin is steeped in Scottish history and he artfully connects its message with today’s humanitarian challenges.

Norman M. Pritchard gained an honors M.A. in Classics, an honors B.D. in New Testament and an M.Th., all from the University of Glasgow. In 1990 he gained the D.Min. degree from Fuller Theological Seminary in California. After ministering in two churches in Scotland he served as Senior Minister in the Scots Church, Melbourne, Australia for 16 years and then as Senior Pastor/Head of Staff at Kirk in the Hills, in Bloomfield Hills, MI for 19 years. In semi-retirement he currently serves as pastor of Christ Church of Longboat Key, FL. His lovely wife Joan—also a cherished leader at CCLBK—is a retired elementary school teacher. They have two children and two grandchildren.