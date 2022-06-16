Dr. Doug Lyssy & Brittany Lakhani

Wedding Announcement

Dr. Doug Lyssy, a full time resident of Longboat Key, and Brittany Lakhani tied the knot on May 14, 2022.



Doug is from San Antonio, Texas and received his MD and MBA from Yale University. Brittany grew up in Dunnellon, Florida and attended the University of Florida. She is currently a student at Stetson University College of Law.

The couple met while working together over 5 years ago. Their home on Dream Island Rd set the stage for a ceremony overlooking Sarasota Bay followed by a reception attended by nearly 200 people. Doug and Brittany intend to remain full time residents of the island and look forward to many more celebrations with the Longboat Key community.