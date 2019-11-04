Downtown Sarasota streets to be closed for Veterans Day parade

Streets affected include Main Street, Osprey Avenue and First Street.
A parade honoring veterans will soon make its way through Sarasota streets, which means those traveling to work in downtown Sarasota may have to find an alternate route.
In conjunction with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, the City of Sarasota will host its annual Veterans Day Parade Monday, Nov. 11.
The parade will start at 10 a.m., and in preparation, several roads will be closed from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Additionally, vehicle tow away zones will be marked.
Street closures include:
- Main Street from U.S. 301 to Mira Mar Court
- Main Street from Mira Mar Court to U.S. 41
- Osprey Avenue from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard
- Pineapple Avenue closed from State Street to First Street
- Links Avenue from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard
- First Street from Pineapple Avenue to Central Avenue
- Central Avenue from Main Street to First Street
Vehicles not removed by the posted time will be towed at the owner’s expense. For information on towed vehicles, residents can contact Upman’s Towing at 941-365-7084.