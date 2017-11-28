Downtown Sarasota roads to close for parade

Several roads will close ahead of the annual Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade Dec. 2. The parade will begin at Main Street and U.S. 301 in downtown Sarasota and end at J.D. Hamel Park at Main Street and Gulfstream Avenue.



There will be several vehicle tow away zones and street closure notices in effect for the following times:

7 a.m. Dec. 2 – 12:30 a.m. Dec. 3:

- Main Street closed from U.S. 301 to U.S. 41

- Audubon Place closed from Main Street to Fruitville Road

12 p.m. Dec. 2 – 12:30 a.m. Dec. 3:

- Fletcher Avenue closed from Main Street to Fruitville Road

- Wallace closed from Main Street to Fruitville Road

- East Avenue closed from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard

- School Avenue closed from Main Street to Fruitville Road

2:30 p.m. Dec. 2 - 12:30 a.m. Dec. 3:

- Lemon Avenue closed from First Street to Main Street

3 p.m. Dec. 2 – 12:30 a.m. Dec. 3:

- Gulfstream Avenue closed from U.S. 41 to McAnsh Square

The parade begins at 7 p.m. Roads will re-open once the end of the parade reaches a two-block distance from each road closure. Vehicles not removed by the posted time will be towed at the owner’s expense.