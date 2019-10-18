The popular pizza truck Doughbie Bros. Pizza Co., has officially gone to a brick-and-mortar format.

Doughbie Bros. opened its first restaurant location at 11 a.m. today at 8193 Tourist Center Drive, University Park, in the University Town Center shopping district. It fills the space previously occupied by Casa-di-Pizza.

Doughbie Bros. historically has operated as a wood-fired pizza truck, taking its Neapolitan style pizza around Tampa Bay. Its spot at UTC its first restaurant location.

“Doughbie Bros. will serve a great combination of wood-fired and traditional oven pizzas, adding a delicious new flavor to the growing dining scene at UTC,” said Mark Chait, executive director of leasing for UTC developer Benderson Development. “We’re thrilled that this popular food truck selected UTC for its first-ever brick-and-mortar location.”