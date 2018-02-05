Dorothy Marie Reed

March 13, 1931 - January 21, 2018

Our wonderful Mother, Dorothy Marie Reed, died on January 21, 2018, at the age of 86 from ALS.

She was at home surrounded by family and friends.

Dorothy was married to our amazing Dad, George Reed, for 64 years. They were high school sweethearts, and the love they shared was truly one of depth, commitment, and two hearts as one. Their many years together were filled with happiness, family, friends, music, and travel. Everyone who knew Dot and George had their lives enriched by their love and friendship.

Dorothy was predeceased by George in 2014. She is survived by her loving children, Rosanna (Richard), Diane (Nick), George (Barbara), six grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.

We wish to give our heartfelt thanks to all the caregivers who so lovingly took care of our Mom during her last eight months.

Our deepest gratitude goes to Von Dorsey, who truly dedicated herself to bringing comfort and joy to our Mom everyday.

Mom, you are in our hearts forever. We will always be grateful for the love we shared with you and Dad for so many years.

