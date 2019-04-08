Dorothy “Dee” Leaper

1930-2019

Dorothy “Dee” Leaper, age 88, of Sarasota, FL passed away on Sunday March 17, 2019. Dorothy was born July 31, 1930 in Whitehall, WI to the late Jacob and Julia (Filla) Halama.

Dee is survived by her loving children, Mary Beth LaPerriere (Ty) of Sarasota, FL and Craig Sylla of Round Lake, IL; sister-in-law, Betty Halama of Whitehall, WI; cherished granddaughter, Christy LaPerriere of Sarasota, FL; and special nieces Sue Hagen (Mark) and Jane Reineke (Chuck), both of Eau Claire, WI. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Albert Sylla and Allan Leaper and siblings, Tracy, Alvina, Eleanore, Esther, Valeria, Rufus, Joseph and Eugene.

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church, TideWell Hospice, Inc. or Humane Society of Sarasota County.