Doris M. Kaplan

1928-2021

Kaplan, Doris M. 93, passed away December 28, 2021 in Longboat Key, FL.

Born July 24, 1928 to Meyer and Bessie (Bank) Millner. Beloved wife of the late Sylvan Kaplan for 56 years. Dear mother of Gary (Jody) Kaplan, Earl (Lily) Kaplan and David (Zelagh) Kaplan. Loving grandmother of Jason (Aleks), Jonny, Ben, Ananda, Lex, Courtney, Alivia, Kalki, Sunny and Zen Kaplan, Steve (Jonte’) Rosebrough and Jack Cheng. Beloved great-grandmother of Meyer, Scarlett, Sebastian and Cady Kaplan. Dear sister of the late Gerry (Leo) Bressler and the late Alan (the late Phyllis) Millner. Dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Doris was a rare beauty, both inside and out. A true pioneer of her generation, Doris was the first female to receive a mechanical engineering degree from Washington University in St. Louis, MO. Her positive spirit and love for her family embodied the special relationship Doris had with each and every one of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In her later years, Doris was an avid supporter of her Temple in Longboat Key, FL.

Graveside service Sunday, January 16, 1:00 p.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. Mask wearing will be required for attendance. Live stream available at Rindskopfroth.com. There will a service held in Longboat Key at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Temple Beth Israel, 567 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key, FL, 34228.

A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE