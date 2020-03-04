Donna L. Schlorf (Anderson) passed away Ash Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at home with her husband of 59 years at her side at the age of 86.
Donna L. Schlorf (Anderson) passed away Ash Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at home with her husband of 59 years at her side at the age of 86. Donna was born in 1933 in Bagley, MN and had 3 siblings. She earned an undergraduate degree at Augsburg College in Minneapolis, MN and a Master’s degree in teaching at the University of MN. Donna married Richard Alan Schlorf in Minneapolis the winter of 1958. She lived most of her life in St. Cloud, MN. Throughout her life, she was a dedicated activist and would stand up for worthy causes and for those in need. She was also a faithful member of several Christian churches and always participated in the church choir. In retirement she moved to Longboat Key, FL and continued to serve the community by teaching tennis to underprivileged children in Palmetto and Bradenton. Her true passion in life was the game of tennis. She would glide around the court with seemingly effortless movement and grace. She had a vast network of tennis enthusiast friends both in St. Cloud and Longboat Key. Donna seemed to have an endless supply of energy, which was fueled by a healthy diet and lifestyle. As a loving grandmother, Donna would always make the grandkids’ visits extra special. The kids would enjoy picnics on the beach, trips to the circus, daily arts and crafts, games, and healthy homemade meals. Donna was survived by her husband, Richard, her sons Jay (wife Michelle) and Todd (wife Sara), and her 5 grandchildren, Emily, Clare, Sophia, Noah, and Abby. A private service with family will take place this summer.