Donna Casper

Donna Casper passed away peacefully at her home on Longboat Key, Fla., on Jan. 15, 2019. Donna joins her husband, Ted, who passed away in October. May eternal rest, peace and love be granted to both of them.

Donna truly lived a beautiful life surrounded by a loving husband, family and dear friends. She enjoyed golfing, boating, swimming and enthusiastically working out. Donna loved the beach, and especially loved sunsets with Ted. She was a member of Tea to Tequila and hosted Bunco for many years, in addition to being a member of the Longboat Key Garden Club.

Donna and Ted were annual subscribers to local theater and enjoyed a very active life both on Longboat Key and in Wisconsin. They both loved and appreciated their Casper Coffee family in Wisconsin and were grateful for the support and love they shared.

Donna is survived by her grandmother Loraine Jacobsen, brother Dan Zimmerman and sister Beth Bartz.

A celebration of a beautiful life will be held 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at Christ Church of Longboat Key, 6400 Gulf of Mexico Drive, with a reception and Schnickle toast to follow from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lazy Lobster Restaurant.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Salvation Army or American Cancer Society would be appreciated.

