Donation in progress

Guests at the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee got a sneak peek Feb. 24 at the coming Larry Greenspon Family Campus for Jewish Life in Sarasota.

In June, Greenspon, a Longboat Key resident, donated the initial gift for the refurbishment of the 32-acre campus.

On Sunday, supporters saw renderings of the new entrance, meeting rooms and configuration of the Hershorin Shiff Community Day School that will move to the campus in 2021. Jewish Federation CEO Howard Tevlowitz said renovations will begin later this year and will continue into 2022.

There are 100 volunteers working on varying aspects of the renovations ranging from construction to educational programs on the Holocaust and Israel, Tevlowitz said.