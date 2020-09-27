Domestic dispute in Lakewood Ranch leads to shooting death of husband

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a "domestic related fatal shooting" that took place Sunday at approximately 7 p.m. in Lakewood Ranch's Central Park.

A Sheriff's Office report said a conflict between a husband and wife on the 11300 block of White Rock Terrace led to the husband, 58, being shot twice. The husband later died at a local hospital. The wife is listed as the suspect.

Neither the wife or the husband were identified in the report, which said they were arguing when the husband was shot twice. The investigation is ongoing.