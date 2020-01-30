Sarasota Obedience Training Club to host American Kennel Club-sponsored Responsible Dog Ownership Day.

Lakewood Ranch’s Kim Parks ran around the agility course commanding her Boston terrier, Jackpot, to jump over bars, sprint up and down an A-frame and speed through a tunnel.

“I think he likes this because he likes to go high,” Parks said. “He’s a terrific little jumper.”

Parks’ and Jackpot’s involvement in agility training started a year ago. She bought a silk children’s tunnel for Jackpot to run through and a PVC pipe and materials to make a balancing board for him. She used cushions from patio furniture for him to adjust to different surfaces.

IF YOU GO What: American Kennel Club’s Responsible Dog Ownership Day When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 9 Where: Sarasota Obedience Training Club, 7505 County Road 675, Myakka City Admission: Free Highlights: See demonstrations of dog sports including agility, obedience and scent work. Canine Good Citizen tests are available for $10. Take a “puppy love” photo to commemorate the day. Info: Contact Kim Parks at [email protected].

Since then, Parks and Jackpot have been taking classes at Sarasota Obedience Training Club in Myakka City to learn more about agility courses and to continue their training.

On Feb. 9, Parks and Jackpot will show what they’ve learned during the American Kennel Club-sponsored Responsible Dog Ownership Day at Sarasota Obedience Training Club. The event will feature training and demonstrations in agility, rally, obedience, scent work and more.

Parks, a member of the Sarasota Obedience Training Club, said the event can help dog owners understand that their pets can be taught obedience.

Responsible Dog Ownership Day focuses on owner responsibilities, such as having a comfortable and safe place to sleep, making sure the dog has water and quality food, and providing exercise and play time.

“Getting that message to everybody to make sure you’re treating your dog with the right respect and attention it deserves is the main reason of why it’s an important day.”

Parks hopes to see kids at the event training their pups.

“Watching those kids and those puppies connect is really one of the things that I love most about being here,” Parks said. “Watching two really young minds connect and build a relationship that is based on love and mutual respect and watching that develop is really, for me, one of the most important parts of this.”

Parks said she has loved building a connection with Jackpot through the classes and their training and enjoyed being able to be active and have more activities to do with her furry friend.

“I think we have a pretty close relationship, and I’m just kind of fascinated by what doing more things means to being connected to your dog,” Parks said. “I feel like I have a great friend and somebody who trusts me more than I feel like I’ve ever been trusted with anything.”

Parrish’s Tina Magrin and her 9-month-old Aussie doodle puppy, Milo, are in the beginning stages of learning about agility courses, but Milo has shown impressive strides.

Magrin said Milo liked the puppy classes they participated in, but his excitement grew when he was doing obstacles.

“I like seeing what he can do and seeing what excites him, developing that partnership with a dog that I’ve never had before,” Magrin said. “Watching what he potentially is going to do in the future is pretty exciting.”

Magrin is looking forward to taking Milo and her three daughters, Natalie, Briana and Keira, to Responsible Dog Ownership Day, so they can see how the agility courses work.

“I would like [Natalie] to eventually be able to be the handler,” Magrin said. “[I want] to get them to see the different things that their dog potentially could do, and it’s important for him to start getting out and socialize more.”