Dog owner runs from paying bill

Sept. 19

BILL MAKES DOG OWNER RUN

7000 block of Prospect Road, Lakewood Ranch

Theft: The manager of a pet resort called the Sheriff's Office after a woman left the facility without paying for services. The woman brought her dog to the clinic to be seen by a veterinarian. The manager said the woman went into the exam room and the veterinarian described her dog's condition and the treatment. She then went to the front desk to pay the bill, which was $235. She told the attendant at the front desk she needed to put her dog in the car and then would return to pay the bill. She went into the parking lot and left. The attendant went into the parking lot but the woman's car was gone.

Sept. 22

THIEF LEFT CALLING CARD

8200 block of Cooper Creek Boulevard, Bradenton

Retail theft: The loss prevention manager of a clothing store observed a woman enter the store and then begin selecting items she put into her cart. The suspect put the items into a bag in the shopping cart. The suspect then passed all points of sale and left the store without paying. The loss prevention manager confronted the suspect, who dropped the merchandise and ran. While fleeing, the woman dropped her cell phone. The loss prevention officer, who photographed the suspect and the vehicle in which she fled, called the Sheriff’s Office. The deputy collected the cell phone. Total value of the stolen property was $285.85.

Sept. 24

TRUCK MUST HAVE BEEN A RAM

4300 block of Drake Boulevard, Bradenton

Criminal mischief: A woman called the Sheriff’s Office because she believed her neighbor rammed her white picket fence with his pickup truck. She said she had been having ongoing issues with her neighbor about the fence line and that he had been parking his vehicle in her yard. She said she had her yard fenced to keep her neighbor’s truck out of her yard. Meanwhile, she told the deputy a tow truck has shown up, looking for her neighbor’s pickup. She said she believed the pickup was being repossessed. The damage to the fence was approximately $500.

Sept. 27

CRIME MAY LEAD TO MUG SHOTS

5200 block of 30th Street East, Bradenton

Retail theft: A former employee of a coffee shop was seen by the employees coming into the shop and taking three mugs off a shelf and then walking out, making no attempt to pay for the mugs. A manager called the Sheriff’s Office to report the crime. Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with the reporting party, who explained the incident and gave the deputy a copy of the former employee’s personnel file. A copy of a video of the incident was given to the deputy.