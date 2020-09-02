What's better than two tasty doughnut shops in Sarasota? The answer is three shops — the Five-O Donut Co. is opening a third location near Siesta Key this fall.

The company is known for its small batches of gourmet donuts and has stores on Ringling Boulevard (near the Sarasota Police Department, naturally) and 7119 S. Tamiami Trail, which opened in 2018. The new location will be at the Shops at Siesta Row location near Siesta Key.

"So I did a thing," owner Christine Nordstrom said in an Instagram post. "A big thing. A kinda scary thing. But I'm gonna lean on that quote...with great risk comes great reward."