DNA links dead suspect to second Sarasota homicide victim, police say

52-year-old man who died in jail had already been charged in one case.
Though he died in jail before facing trial on one murder charge, a 52-year-old city man has been connected through DNA evidence to a second woman’s death, the Sarasota Police said today.
William Devonshire was charged in March in the February homicide of 48-year-old Kelliann Ripley and was a “strong suspect,” but was not charged, in the March death of a 59-year--old woman police did not identify.
Devonshire died at the Sarasota County Jail in June, prompting investigators to close both homicide cases. Now, in a report from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, analysts matched DNA found on Devonshire’s clothing to that of the March homicide victim. Similar evidence was used to build the murder case against Devonshire in the Ripley case, as well.
"We had indisputable evidence that linked Devonshire to both homicides that occurred in February and March," said Capt. Johnathan Todd of the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division. "Thanks to our partners at the FDLE, we expedited the DNA processing following the homicide in February, and we were able to arrest the suspect. Now, thanks to DNA evidence, we know Devonshire is responsible for both homicides.’’
Devonshire was charged with murder, dangerous depraved without premeditation, on March 26 and was held without bail, according to records with the Sarasota County Jail. Ripley's body was found near the Centennial Park boat ramp on Feb. 25.
Devonshire was already in custody at the time of his homicide arrest, following his arrest days earlier on charges of trespassing in Pioneer Park, cocaine possession and possession of paraphernalia.
Sarasota Police said Devonshire agreed to submit to a DNA swab at the time of his initial March arrest. The analysis of that DNA sample was fast-tracked to support upgraded charges days later connected to the Ripley homicide. The same sample now forms the basis of the latest conclusion by FDLE, which came in an Oct. 7 to city police.
According to police, Devonshire had criminal histories in New Jersey, Maryland, Indiana, Ohio, Delaware, and Florida, including charges of assault, aggravated harassment, disorderly contact, battery, burglary, and trespassing. He was charged in 2003 and convicted in 2005 of Murder in Delaware.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.