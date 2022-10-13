DNA links dead suspect to second Sarasota homicide victim, police say

Though he died in jail before facing trial on one murder charge, a 52-year-old city man has been connected through DNA evidence to a second woman’s death, the Sarasota Police said today.

William Devonshire was charged in March in the February homicide of 48-year-old Kelliann Ripley and was a “strong suspect,” but was not charged, in the March death of a 59-year--old woman police did not identify.

Timeline Feb. 25: Body of a 48-year-old woman later identified as Kelliann Ripley is found near the Centennial Park boat ramp. March 10: Body of a 59-year-old woman police have not identified publicly is found near Whitaker Bayou, in the 1900 block of Tamiami Trail. March 11: Then-acting Police Chief Rex Troche holds a news conference asking for the public's help, adding the two homicides have some commonality. "There are certain facts in our investigation we don't want to give out that may hinder further investigation.'' March 25: William Devonshire, 52, is arrested by Sarasota Police on charges of trespassing and drug charges inside Centennial Park on Tamiami Trail. He agrees to a DNA swab of his mouth for analysis. March 26: Devonshire is arrested again on murder charges while still in Sarasota County Jail in connection with the death of Ripley. DNA evidence March 28: In a news conference, Troche says police consider Devonshire a "strong suspect" in the second homicide case. In a probable cause warrant affidavit, police reported that cell phone data was used to track Ripley's movements in the days before her body was found. Video evidence confirmed that at around 5 a.m., on Feb. 23, she was walking north on Tamiami Trail near Centennial Park, where her body was found two days later. Video evidence from a retail site also showed a man with Ripley, later identified as Devonshire. May 17: Devonshire is taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital following a medical episode. May 27: Devonshire is returned to jail. June 5: Devonshire dies in jail. Oct. 7: Florida Department of Law Enforcement report indicates DNA from the victim of the March 10 homicide is found on Devonshire's clothing.

Devonshire died at the Sarasota County Jail in June, prompting investigators to close both homicide cases. Now, in a report from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, analysts matched DNA found on Devonshire’s clothing to that of the March homicide victim. Similar evidence was used to build the murder case against Devonshire in the Ripley case, as well.

William Devonshire, 52, died in jail in June.

"We had indisputable evidence that linked Devonshire to both homicides that occurred in February and March," said Capt. Johnathan Todd of the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division. "Thanks to our partners at the FDLE, we expedited the DNA processing following the homicide in February, and we were able to arrest the suspect. Now, thanks to DNA evidence, we know Devonshire is responsible for both homicides.’’

Devonshire was charged with murder, dangerous depraved without premeditation, on March 26 and was held without bail, according to records with the Sarasota County Jail. Ripley's body was found near the Centennial Park boat ramp on Feb. 25.

Devonshire was already in custody at the time of his homicide arrest, following his arrest days earlier on charges of trespassing in Pioneer Park, cocaine possession and possession of paraphernalia.

Sarasota Police said Devonshire agreed to submit to a DNA swab at the time of his initial March arrest. The analysis of that DNA sample was fast-tracked to support upgraded charges days later connected to the Ripley homicide. The same sample now forms the basis of the latest conclusion by FDLE, which came in an Oct. 7 to city police.

According to police, Devonshire had criminal histories in New Jersey, Maryland, Indiana, Ohio, Delaware, and Florida, including charges of assault, aggravated harassment, disorderly contact, battery, burglary, and trespassing. He was charged in 2003 and convicted in 2005 of Murder in Delaware.