District 73: Liv Coleman

Name: Liv Coleman

Age: 39

Occupation: Associate professor of political science and international studies at the University of Tampa. Previously worked as an advanced research fellow at Harvard University.

Education: Doctoral degree from University of Wisconsin-Madison; master's degree from University of Wisconsin-Madison; and bachelor's degree from Smith College

Elected government experience: None

Why do you want to serve District 73?

I am passionate about democracy and representation, and I have been disturbed by the divisive rhetoric of white nationalism, xenophobia and elitism driving American political conversation. I am running to fight the influence of special interests in Tallahassee, and to be a strong voice for Manatee and Sarasota communities. I listen carefully, I am diplomatic by nature, and I’m willing to change my mind if I hear a good argument. Because of that, I am committed to holding at least one town hall every month so citizens can be heard and we can foster community dialogue even when issues are contentious.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities during your term?

I’m running to Make Florida Public Schools No. 1. First, we need to fully fund our public schools to give our students the tools they need to succeed and to attract the best professionals to work with our children. Second, I advocate moving away from high-stakes testing, which is burdensome for students, parents and teachers. We need a balanced approach to education that assesses basic skills but includes room for critical thinking and creativity. Finally, I support tuition-free community and technical college for at least a two-year degree to build a skilled workforce in our community.

How do you plan to address those priorities?

Our first priority should be to make sure schools are safe and they have the tools and infrastructure needed for students to succeed. We should fully fund our public schools and make sure that public dollars stay in the public school system. Right now too many tax dollars are chasing after the small number of students being educated outside the public school system. We should make sure we have safe schools by advancing common-sense gun safety reforms such as universal background checks and an assault weapons ban that would benefit not just our schools but our whole community.

What specifically do you see as the biggest challenge for the greater Lakewood Ranch area and what do you plan to do to affect that area?

We need transportation infrastructure improvements to enhance access and safety on our roads. This conversation should include regional mass transit options as well. We should fight for good health care at an affordable price for all Floridians, including more funding for mental health and substance abuse treatment. And we should fight for clean water and land conservation as part of our Constitutional responsibility to fund the Florida Forever program.

What makes you a better candidate than your opponent?

As an educator my leadership style is based in collaboration and persuasion; it’s not top-down or hierarchical. As an educator I know that the best policy decisions are grounded in research and are data-driven, instead of bending to special interests that benefit the few. I am proud to be endorsed by the Florida Chapter of the Sierra Club as a champion of our natural environment and beautiful state. I am endorsed by the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, and I’m a Moms Demand Action Gun-Sense Candidate. I am also endorsed by national organizations EMILY’s List and Run for Something.