Special election voter registration deadline set for next week

The Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections office is reminding Sarasota voters that Jan. 16. is the deadline to register for the Florida House of Representatives District 72 special election. The election is Feb. 13.

Florida House District 72

New voter registration applications must be completed, signed and returned in person or postmarked by the Jan. 16 deadline, according to a release from the elections office. An application may also be submitted online or through any driver license or tax collector’s office that issues Florida driver licenses or Florida ID cards.

Voters who have moved, changed names or need to update their signatures since the last election may also complete a voter registration application to update their records.

District 72 includes a large portion of northwestern Sarasota County, including Siesta Key. Democrat Margaret Good, Republican James Buchanan and Libertarian Alison Foxall are vying for the seat vacated in September by Republican Alex Miller, who cited commitments as the CEO of a growing business and two teenage sons for resigning.

The winner will start during the Florida legislature's 2018 session, which began today.